Kit Harington on Game of Thrones final season: "What they did was the right thing"

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There seems to be a bit of a trend with recent long-running television series not being able to get over the line and conclude in a fulfilling manner. The most notable example continues to be Game of Thrones, which went from being arguably the biggest TV series ever to having one of the most polarising and controversial endings, an event that is still talked about and disputed today.

To this end, while speaking at Motor City Comic Con recently, Kit Harington, known for playing Jon Snow in Game of Thrones, shared his thoughts on the last season of Game of Thrones and how what the creators ultimately made was "the right thing" and something he feels "very defensive" about and "always will, actually."

As reported on by NME, Harington stated: "It's not a small process. It's an incredibly complex and lengthy and intricate process. And I feel that the best people to be able to do that were the people who gave us the first seven seasons, that brought it to TV, that brought George's thing and brought it to TV. And so my feeling about it is, there may have been mistakes, as we can all decide whether we liked it or not, and what we liked about it, what we didn't.

"There's no doubt in my head that what they did was the right thing because they're the people who brought it to us. And I kind of stand by that. Like, I feel very defensive of it as a show and as a season. And I think I always will, actually."

This also comes after Harington recently revealed his frustration in regards to those who are asking for the final season of Game of Thrones to be remade.

What is your stance on the final season of Game of Thrones?