Kit Harington: "It genuinely angered me" that fans asked for a remake Game of Thrones: Season 8

Few would deny that Game of Thrones was a truly powerful piece of fantasy epic, but that said, only some would speak against the claim that the quality dipped somewhat as the series caught up with and surpassed the books.

As usual, there are people who take all this too far, and the ending in particular seems to have really annoyed people. So much so that petitions were started to have the ending rewritten by more competent screenwriters, which attracted nearly two million fans to sign. Of course, that will never happen, and now Kit Harington - who played Jon Snow - has commented on the matter in a New York Times interview, saying that "it genuinely angered me" and adding that it was completely idiotic:

"Like, how dare you? Sorry, that's just how I feel. I think it was a level of idiocy that can only come about through social media."

Do you agree with Harrington? Are social media users going too far, and can those who engage in this kind of behavior really be called fans? What is your opinion on the matter?