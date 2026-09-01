Kit Harington doesn't expect to return as Marvel's Dane Whitman

When you look at the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there are a lot of threads which have yet to be tied up, and a great deal of these were created by one of the most polarising movies in the wider MCU, namely Eternals. From Harry Styles appearing as Thanos' brother, the appearance of Arishem the Judge, the enormous Celestial corpse sticking out of Earth, the introduction and seemingly abandonment of the actual Eternals characters too, there's a ton of unexplored narrative ties which we'll seemingly never see continued.

And clearly this now stretches to Kit Harington's MCU role of Dane Whitman. The character appeared in Eternals and it doesn't seem like Marvel Studios has any further interest in seeing the character evolve into the Ebony Blade-wielding Black Knight, as Harington has revealed in an interview with Movieweb.

"I mean I'd love to. I don't think there's any plan to. I hate to break it to you but I think he's a wicked character. There's a part of him that... that whole Ebony Blade stuff, where the more he kills the worse he gets, the more addicted. I think he's such a great parable of addiction

And I think he's someone who starts good, goes bad. I think he's great. But we'll see. I don't know if there's any plan."

So clearly that's yet another character Marvel will be sweeping under the rug. Does that disappoint you at all?