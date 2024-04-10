Kit Harington confirms the Jon Snow spinoff series has been put on ice

HQ

In the wake of the final Game of Thrones episode premiering on HBO, talk shifted to what was next for the franchise, which by now had become a massive cash cow for the channel.

One of the many projects hotly debated in the ensuing period was a sequel focusing on audience favourite Jon Snow. But after a long period of silence, the actor behind the character now confirms that plans for the series are largely dead.

Speaking to Screen Rant, Kit Harington said:

Currently, it's off the table, because we all couldn't find the right story to tell that we were all excited about enough. So, we decided to lay down tools with it for the time being. There may be a time in the future where we return to it, but at the moment, no. It's firmly on the shelf.

House of the Dragon continues to chug along, with June 16 set as the premiere date for the second season, and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight in production too. Two things we at the editorial office are obviously looking forward to.

Do you think it's a shame that there won't be a Jon Snow series?