Kit Connor being eyed to star in A24's Elden Ring movie

It was just recently that we got official confirmation that the Elden Ring movie was in the works at A24, with Alex Garland being set to direct. Now, it appears that work on the movie is kicking into another gear, as Garland looks to get his star.

According to a Deadline report, actor Kit Connor looks to be in talks for the leading role in the movie. Several factors still need to be worked out in regards to scheduling but both the actor and director are keen on making this happen.

Connor previously starred in Garland's movie Warfare, and the 21-year-old actor has steadily been building a strong beginning to his career. We're not sure who he'd play in the Elden Ring film, but one would imagine he'd be leading in the role of the main Tarnished, if the movie is to adapt the plot of the game.