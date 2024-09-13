Kiss biopic seems to have found its director

HQ

After 46 years together, the rock band Kiss took off their makeup last December and hung their platform shoes and suits up for good. Sure, we've heard before that Kiss has toured for the last time, but both Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons are well over 70 and there are many indications that after the End of the Road World Tour they want to retire.

One sign of that is that a biopic called Shout it Out Loud is about to be filmed, telling the band's history, and according to Deadline, it will probably be directed by McG (Charlie's Angels, Terminator Salvation, and Uglies - which premieres on Netflix today). Previously, Netflix was supposed to finance the project, but it seems that Lionsgate has taken over that part.

Kiss was founded in New York in 1973 by Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Ace Frehley and Peter Criss - who quickly became popular thanks to spectacular stage shows with lots of makeup and effects and most importantly - strong hits. Less than a decade later, Frehley and Criss left the band, with several other members coming and going (with Simmons and Stanley always remaining). For the past 20 years, however, it has been Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer who have played guitar and drums in Kiss, although fans have never stopped loving the original members.

Although Kiss was a relatively mild-mannered band compared to many other acts from the 70s and 80s, there's no shortage of drama, scandal and, of course, great highlights, and we have no doubt that Shout it Out Loud could make an interesting biopic.

Which Kiss track is your personal favourite?