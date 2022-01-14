Kirsten Dunst would love to play Mary Jane Watson again

HQ

In an interview with People, the actress Kirsten Dunst, who got her big break-through being Mary Jane Watson in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy (alongside Tobey Maguire) reveals that she would love to reprise the role.

She hasn't seen Spider-Man: No Way Home yet, in which Maguire is back and says:

"I know I have to. I know Tobey's in it and it's such a huge surprise and everyone's freaking out. I will. I'll eventually watch it. You know, I'll watch it with my son, because he's starting to get into Spider-Man stuff. There's, like, a little-kid version of Spider-Man that he watches, so maybe he'll watch it with me."

As Marvel has opened up the multiverse, she also got the question if she would like to return as Mary Jane Watson, to which she replied:

"Of course I would. Of course. I've been asked about that a few times. That's a no-brainer. That was a huge part of my career and my life."

How would you feel about a return of Sam Raimi's Spider-Man and his girlfriend?