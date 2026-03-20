Kirsten Dunst joins the cast of A Minecraft Movie 2

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It wasn't really a huge surprise, considering the movie had "Minecraft" in the title, but last year's A Minecraft Movie was a smash hit, and it was decided early on that there would be a sequel. Now it seems that virtually all the groundwork is done, as casting is already in full swing.

Deadline can now report on one of the new names we'll be seeing in the as-yet-untitled film: Kirsten Dunst. We don't yet know what role she'll play, but she'll be joining Jack Black, Jason Momoa, Danielle Brooks, Jennifer Coolidge, and Matt Berry, all of whom are confirmed to be returning for the sequel.

Filming is scheduled to begin as early as next month, so hopefully we'll find out more very soon, not least about what the film will actually be called.