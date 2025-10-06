Kirsten Dunst is open to returning as Mary Jane for a new Spider-Man film

HQ

There are lots of interesting stories that revolve around Spider-Man as a character, but when it comes to Peter Parker, outside of comics and the Spider-Verse series, we've pretty much only ever seen the hero in a younger light, dealing with the trials and tribulations that come with being a new hero. But what about the era of older Pete, the one where he has settled down and now has a family, something he finds challenging to manage while also being a Daily Bugle employee and also a friendly neighbourhood protector?

Perhaps this is something we will eventually see, as speaking on the Supes podcast during the press tour for the upcoming Roofman film, Kirsten Dunst revealed that she would be interested in returning as Mary Jane Watson, and that it could be an interesting idea to explore a film with Tobey Maguire as the web-slinger once more, where the couple have settled down and have kids.

"That would be cool, right? I mean, I don't know if the fans are into it. I feel like that is an interesting movie, right? Me and Tobey doing that again, but with kids."

While Maguire did recently appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Dunst hasn't starred as Mary Jane since Spider-Man 3 in 2007, meaning if this does ever become a reality (bar a surprise from Marvel), it will be over 20 years since she appeared as the famous redhead.