Kirsten Dunst is open to a return to superhero movies

Kirsten Dunst, even at just 41 years of age, already feels like a veteran actress. She has wowed us in many roles and genres, from Spider-Man to Melancholia to The Power of the Dog. However, just because Spider-Man is firmly behind her, that doesn't mean Dunst would say no to more superhero roles.

Speaking with Marie Clare, when asked if Dunst would return to the world of capes and spandex, she said the following: "Yes, because you get paid a lot of money, and I have two children, and I support my mother."

Dunst is currently set to star in A24's Civil War, directed by Alex Garland and co-starring her husband Jesse Plemons. The movie might not be as lightweight as most superhero outings, but it certainly has a lot of action.

Would you want to see Kirsten Dunst as a new superhero?