Kirby's exclusive Switch 2 game will have its own Nintendo Direct tomorrow, August 19

Kirby Air Riders will be the next Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive game that will receive tons of information during its own dedicated Nintendo Direct. And it will be tomorrow, on the Kirby Air Riders Direct, hosted by Masahiro Sakurai himself, on a 45-minute presentation. It will air at 14:00 BST, 15:00 CEST.

The presentation will only talk about the game, a sequel to Kirby Air Ride, a 2003 game directed by Sakurai (creator of Kirby but also Super Smash Bros.) that launched on GameCube... to mixed reviews. It has been since mostly forgotten, so it will be curious to see what has Kirby Air Riders to make us feel excited about this title.

It seems that the game, scheduled for this year, is indeed releasing soon and won't be delayed, as some fans feared, and Nintendo is ready to talk about it, even opening its own dedicated social media account.