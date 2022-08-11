Kirby's Dream Buffet launches on Nintendo Switch next week

HQ

Nintendo was so vague when it unveiled Kirby's Dream Buffet one month again that yours truly wasn't the only one confused about certain aspects of the game. Fortunately, today's trailer clears things up.

The three minute trailer below does a great job of explaining almost everything you should know about Kirby's Dream Buffet, including that it'll launch on Nintendo Switch on August 17. In terms of the gameplay, it's even more like Mario Party and Fall Guys than I first thought, as the races are only one-third of the experience. There are also two mini-games: one where the goal is to collect as many strawberries as possible while bumping around a small arena with the three other Kirbys and another one called battle royale where you try to eliminate your competitors to get their food. That's because the end goal is to be the biggest Kirby.

We also get a better look at some of the Copy Food Abilities, including one that makes Kirby into a tornado inhaling every strawberry nearby and a jelly type allowing you to pass through obstacles.

Finally, the trailer shows off some of the customisation options, as we're able to change our Kirby's colour and hat, as well as how the starting-platform and the cake waiting a the end of races look. It even seems like these won't be as focused on microtransactions as first feared because Nintendo has confirmed the game won't be free-to-play. We'll instead have to pay £13.49 when Kirby's Dream Buffet launches on Wednesday.