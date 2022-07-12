Kirby's Dream Buffet announced for Switch this summer

While we usually have to wait quite some time between Mario, Donkey Kong, Metroid and The Legend of Zelda games, Nintendo has basically thrown Kirby games at us through the years. This year won't be an exception.

Nintendo has suddenly revealed a game called Kirby's Dream Buffet. This is, as the trailer below shows, a competitive game where you and three other players either locally or online try to be the fastest roller down the game's four different racing hills before having a final show-down on a floating platform.

Considering this is Kirby, you'll obviously gain speed by eating as many strawberries as possible while going down. We're also told there are so-called Copy Food Abilities that will make the job more difficult for your competitors, but the developers aren't ready to detail these just yet. Don't expect to wait long for more information, however, as Kirby's Dream Buffet is set to launch on Nintendo Switch exclusively via the eShop later this summer.