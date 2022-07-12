Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Kirby's Dream Buffet

Kirby's Dream Buffet announced for Switch this summer

See who's best at rolling down a hill while eating strawberries of you and your friends local or online.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

While we usually have to wait quite some time between Mario, Donkey Kong, Metroid and The Legend of Zelda games, Nintendo has basically thrown Kirby games at us through the years. This year won't be an exception.

Nintendo has suddenly revealed a game called Kirby's Dream Buffet. This is, as the trailer below shows, a competitive game where you and three other players either locally or online try to be the fastest roller down the game's four different racing hills before having a final show-down on a floating platform.

Considering this is Kirby, you'll obviously gain speed by eating as many strawberries as possible while going down. We're also told there are so-called Copy Food Abilities that will make the job more difficult for your competitors, but the developers aren't ready to detail these just yet. Don't expect to wait long for more information, however, as Kirby's Dream Buffet is set to launch on Nintendo Switch exclusively via the eShop later this summer.

HQ
Kirby's Dream Buffet
Kirby's Dream Buffet
Kirby's Dream Buffet
Kirby's Dream Buffet

Related texts



Loading next content