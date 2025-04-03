Kirby travels to a Star-Crossed World in our Nintendo Switch 2 Edition gameplay

HQ

Yesterday's Nintendo Switch 2 Direct utilised a lot of its time to focus and hone in on existing Nintendo Switch 1 (and to an extent Wii U...) games. This is part of the backwards compatibility of the successor console, which is being shown off by offering upgraded versions of currently available games, many of which have additional content baked into them.

One such example is Kirby and the Forgotten Land, which in late August, on the 28th to be precise, will be enhanced with an additional element known as Star-Crossed World. As for what this will present to players, we're told:

"After the world is struck by a powerful meteor, Kirby must use his amazing abilities, including some all-new Mouthful Modes to clear a trail through uncharted territory in this exciting adventure."

So plenty to look forward to beyond better frame rates and improved graphics. But how does all of this shape-up in practice? We've captured a bit of footage from the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition of the game during our time in Paris for a preview event, which you can see for yourself in full below.