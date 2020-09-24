Kirby Fighters 2 is available now

After the leak yesterday, Nintendo apparently thinks there's no point to wait anymore, so it released Kirby Fighters 2 via eShop earlier.

Kirby Fighters 2 is available digitally, and the price is £17.99. The game takes about 1.1GB space, supports multiple languages including Japanese, English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Korean, Dutch, Chinese, Portuguese, and allows up to four players to enjoy the game together. It has a single-handed mode, a story mode, and also features Fighters Rank, which allows you to unlock more content with Fighter Points earned by playing.

You can check more details here and watch the launch trailer and some images below.