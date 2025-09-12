Kirby Air Riders will get a second Sakurai Direct soon

HQ

We only recently got to witness a massive Nintendo Direct dedicated to Kirby Air Riders, as it was the day of Gamescom Opening Night Live when a lengthy 40+ minute show was hosted where Masahiro Sakurai revealed tons of information about the game.

While you might think you already know more than enough about this game, Nintendo and Sakurai don't agree, as during the Nintendo Direct showcase in September, it was confirmed that a second Direct presentation is in the works, with Sakurai at the helm.

This wasn't all however, as a couple of Amiibos based on the game were also announced, with one being Kirby and its Warp Star and the second being Bandana Waddle Dee and its Winged Star. More Amiibo announcements are planned for the future too, with these first two set to launch on November 20, 2025, in line with Kirby Air Riders.

Don't miss our recent preview of Kirby Air Riders either.