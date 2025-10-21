Kirby Air Riders to get second Nintendo Direct this week

HQ

Open wide, here comes another Air Riders direct. If you thought after the 45-minute gameplay presentation Nintendo was done showing off our favourite pink ball and his latest racing adventure, you thought dead wrong.

Not only do we have a new Kirby Air Riders direct coming on the 23rd of October at 14:00 BST/15:00 CEST, but this one is even longer than the last. It'll run for 60 minutes, showing gameplay and offering even more information than what we've seen previously.

Once again, the presentation will be hosted by director Masahiro Sakurai, who is sure to keep us interested throughout the Direct with his unique brand of charm.

Kirby Air Riders launches for the Nintendo Switch 2 on the 20th of November.