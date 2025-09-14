Kirby Air Riders takes flight with pricey new Amiibo figures

HQ

Mark your calendars for November 20, because that's when Kirby Air Riders finally takes to the skies. To celebrate the launch, Nintendo is releasing two brand-new Amiibo figures, and they come with a neat little twist. Instead of the standard wide bases we're used to, these Amiibos feature compact stands with interchangeable figures, letting you swap Kirby and his friends between them. It's a playful, display-friendly upgrade that feels perfectly on brand for the pink hero's whimsical universe.

The two sets—Kirby & Warp Star and Bandana Waddle Dee & Winged Star—are gorgeous, highly detailed, and guaranteed to tempt collectors. But there's a catch: that innovative base design bumps the price up quite a bit. Nintendo lists them at around $50 USD each. In other words, more than half the price of the actual game.

While the figures are undeniably adorable, one can question whether the premium price is justified. Still, with Kirby Air Riders poised to be one of the year's most colorful multiplayer experiences, it's hard to imagine these Amiibos staying on shelves for long. Expect quick sell-outs and, inevitably, a lively resale market once launch day arrives.