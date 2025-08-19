Kirby Air Riders price and boxart confirmed for Nintendo Switch 2

HQ

Nintendo aired a long Nintendo Direct presentation about Kirby Air Riders, the first game directed by Masahiro Sakurai since Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, launching exclusively on Nintendo Switch 2 on November 20, 2025. This racing game will be much more than "Mario Kart with Kirby", as it is much more fast-paced, with emphasis on action, minigames and multiplayer modes and a lot of tricks you can perform to get speed boosts.

After the presentation, the website was launched, confirming the price of the game. It will follow the same price line as Donkey Kong Bananza: €/$69.99 digital, €/$79.99 physical edition. In the UK, it's £58.99 digital, £66.99 physical.

Remember that Mario Kart World as ten bucks more expensive (reaching €90 euros in the physical edition), but thankfully it seems that most Nintendo games will be cheaper... although, let's not forget, that's still 33% more expensive than what we paid for first party Nintendo games just six months ago...