Kirby Air Riders now age-rated in Saudi Arabia

Rating agencies have often been the best way to find out whether a game is actually on its way or not, as these review boards only receive completed games and only weeks or months before release. Today the case is more unusual, as the game that has been classified is Kirby Air Riders, the title directed by Masahiro Sakurai exclusively for Nintendo Switch 2, and about which we still know nothing more, beyond a release window in 2025.

We now have good reason to believe that it will indeed arrive this year, as the copies being sent for classification in the different territories are of games that are finished and ready to be sent to production.

What do you think, do you think we'll see Kirby Air Riders as a pre-Christmas release, and how does November sound to you?