Kirby Air Riders is flooded by Chef Kawasaki creations in tiny bikinis

Giving people their own tools to create things in games will inevitably lead to the creation of various forms of sexually suggestive content; this is a law of nature as strong as gravity itself. One might therefore think that Nintendo should have foreseen what would happen with Kirby Air Riders... but nope.

The game offers the opportunity to create your own characters and sell them via something called Machine Market. This has proven to be popular, and is dominated by various versions of Chef Kawasaki (created with Warp Star) wearing tiny bikinis. According to Automaton, this is a popular Japanese meme that has been around since 2020, and now Nintendo has taken notice.

That's why they're now purging all of these from the Machine Market, while prices are skyrocketing as many believe this will soon be banned. So far, however, they are still there and fans are creating different variations, making it difficult for Nintendo to keep them away.