Kirby Air Riders: how to unlock all secret and retro courses for Air Ride and Top Ride

Kirby Air Riders features 18 circuits in total for the main mode, Air Ride, the races between six players. The other modes like Top Ride, Urban Trials and City Trials have different circuits/stadiums, but the main one has nine circuits... plus the nine circuits from the original 2003 GameCube game, of course remastered.

Initially, however, you onle have eight new tracks. You have to play to unlock the remaining ten secret circuits. All of them are unlocked via the Checklist, the rewards that unlock new squares in the mosaic.

Here are all the secret courses for Kirby Air Riders you can unlock:

Beware that most of them require to do specific challenges in specific courses, some of which are secret.

Fantasy Meadows - Win 2 times in a row in Air Ride mode



Galactic Nove - Win a total of 15 times



Sky Sands - Finish without coming into contact with the huge Golem on the road in Cavernous Corners



Celestial Valley - Break 10 triangular obstacles in a single race in Cyberion Highway



Frozen Hillside - Complete 2 laps in the lead position in Crystalline Fissure



Magma Flows - Finish without touching the molten steel in Steamgust Forge



Beanstalk Park - Stay in the lead for 60 seconds in a single race in Mount Amberfalls



Machine Passage - Pass through the ancient rings 4 times and complete a lap without reversing in Airtopia Ruins



Checker Knights - Finish 3 laps within 1 minute in Fantasy Meadows



Nebula Belt - Defeat 5 types of enemies on the course and complete a lap in Galactic Nova



How to unlock the secret course in Top Ride mode

The Top ride mode, with the top-down view, also has nine stages, all of them new. This mode doesn't have retro tracks, so eight are unlocked from the start.

The only secret track is quite easy to unlock: the Nova track is unlocked by winning 15 races in the Top Ride mode.

Those are all the Kirby Air Riders secret courses and circuits and how to unlock them.