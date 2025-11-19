HQ

Masahiro Sakurai got his way. Kirby Air Ride, a peculiar project where he poured in all his personal hallmarks back in 2003, has received a sequel nobody expected... and very few asked for, honestly. It comes out as one of the first true Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive games, the fourth one after Mario Kart World, Donkey Kong Bananza, and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity (and Drag x Drive, but on a much smaller scale).

Kirby Air Riders also received unprecedented levels of marketing with its two dedicated Nintendo Directs lasting nearly two hours. Not that surprising, however, if we remember that just a few years ago he dedicated half-hour presentations just to talk about the moveset of whichever new character was being added to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

You have to be dead inside to not admire Sakurai's immense enthusiasm and dedication in everything he works on, from the Smash Bros. saga to Kirby Air Riders, and all those (fantastic) YouTube videos he posted for two years, even if his eagerness to overexplain everything was a bit too much sometimes (he even dedicated one full video just to explain how he did them). His perfectionism is matched only by the unadulterated pride he shows when explaining every single creative decision so that the player doesn't miss a single detail, and the endless compromise he has to entertain and surprise as much as he humanly can, to sometimes unhealthy levels, as he has also explained in quite good detail.

In the almost always blurry and impersonal world of Nintendo productions, Sakurai games stand out as huge exceptions, from a game maker that is truly an author that isn't afraid to show his face (perhaps one of the very, very few who is permitted to do it in the hermetic company, and Japanese video game development as a whole).

Okay, Sakurai rules, but this is a review: is Kirby Air Riders any good?

I really admire Sakurai. And all that praise had to be said in advance because Kirby Air Riders, his first non-Smash Bros. game since Kid Icarus Uprising in 2012... is weird. Weird in many good ways, buy weird in some not-for-everyone ways, as we already said in our preview: this can be one of the most polarising games of the year. Even if the quality, personality, and the hefty amounts of content are there, and nobody can objectively deny it, it is a game that many people will have a hard time getting into.

The main conflicting aspect of Kirby Air Riders are the controls. They remain the same as in the original GameCube game, which was the target of very harsh reviews at the time. They are very simplistic: you only need the control stick and one button which you use to slow down, drift and get speed boosts, absorb enemies and use its powers (even then, many of the power-ups attack automatically). Shaking the stick makes you spin and hit enemies, and that's basically it. There are no motion controls or mouse controls either, which isn't that strange when you remember that Sakurai defied every expectation by not shoehorning motion controls into the Wii's Smash Bros. Brawl.

Your character speeds up automatically, so most of your attention goes to taking the corners well. This means that, on your first attempt, the game feels extremely simple and confusing at the same time: you don't feel you have the control of your vehicle, which constantly crashes on every corner and hits invisible walls on most of the edges. Worse of all, the main drifting mechanic to get speed boosts makes you drastically slow down, which is frustrating. It's not a good feeling game (not immediately, at least), especially if you've been playing the recent Mario Kart World or Sonic Racing Crossworlds and were expecting something similar.

It's indispensable to start with the tutorial, even if it's a bit boring, to learn what the game is about. Even after playing it, it's normal if you still feel weird about it. The graphics and music are great, the courses are big and imaginative, there are tons of content... but the most basic thing, the gameplay, just doesn't click.

But, hold it! After playing for a good twenty hours, I'm here to tell you... it gets better. Stick with it for long enough and when you get accustomed to it, learn the best strategies to drift and speed without slowing down, as then the weird becomes magical, the rejection turns into addiction, and you realise you are playing a game that is unlike any other title in the genre (which genre is this?, you will ask yourself on several occasions). After all, didn't you also feel weird the first time you played Super Smash Bros.?

The shocking depth of Kirby Air Riders for Nintendo Switch 2

Thought the game was simple? The depth it has is staggering, with different ships providing huge differences in the handling, and therefore inviting you to adopt different strategies. Just like in Smash Bros.! Some ships are easier to steer, others are much more slippery but have tremendous speeds, others even add new mechanics like transforming itself mid-race or having the ability to jump. Others are literal tanks, which are not recommended at all for races, but become extremely handy in brawls and boss fights.

Boss fights? Hold on a minute there, I wasn't done: other ships are made of paper, which is super useful for the flying events and will help you reach some shortcuts impossible for other ships. The characters also matter: with the ship, they impact the ten (!) different stats, from speed, acceleration, charge, weight, flying, attack, defence... And there are loads of power-ups too, but they are not like in Mario Kart, which mostly give you unfair advantages: here they are more like weapons and will help you fight with your closest opponent rather than make you go faster.

Very often, Kirby Air Riders feels more like a 3D action game than an arcade racer, especially in some of the modes that make up this very generous package: you have the Air Race, races between six players; you also have similar races but from a top down perspective (remember the StreetPass minigame for Smash Bros. 3DS? It basically controls the same, it's basically a minigame); and you also have the City Trials... which feel like a different game: you are free to wander in a quite big open world, collecting power-ups to boost your character (to sometimes ridiculous levels of speed) and then fight in a final event, which can be one of 15 different minigames. Many, and the most fun ones, are combat based, either fighting against a boss or fighting among each other in a sort of chaotic 3D brawler (yes, it's the Smash Run mode from Smash 3DS, which turned out it came from the original Kirby Air Ride!).

And last but certainly not least, you have the Road trip, a single-player mode that, again, feels like a mix of the Subspace Emissary from Smash Bros. Brawl and the World of Light mode from Ultimate, with the looks of a roguelike (but without the "rogue" part). You go from stage-to-stage, choosing between three different events that give you different abilities while also earning new ships. Between levels, you see cutscenes telling an epic story about a giant spaceship trying to invade the world or something really weird.

It's a bit disappointing if you were expecting a full blown story mode, but on the other hand... this is still a racing game, what more could you expect? And while it gets repetitive very easily, and it sometimes feels it goes on forever, it is a very good way to get to understand the game, as it breaks every other game mode and gives you a very long tasting menu of everything it has to offer. It's not memorable by any means, but I feel I wouldn't love this game as much as I do without it and the challenge it overcomes in helping me figure this game out... and realise that it is brilliant, unhinged fun.

Kirby Air Riders is excellent on every aspect, but will it work for you?

There are many things in Kirby Air Riders that are objectively great. The graphics are colourful and detailed, and while not astonishing, when there are 16 players at the same time sometimes reaching absurd speeds (the kind of speed your brain cannot easily comprehend what is going on) and there is not a single frame dip, you understand why this game is exclusive to the Switch 2.

The music is also fantastic, to the point Nintendo released some of it months earlier in the Nintendo Music app, even if it doesn't credit the authors... unlike Sakurai, who named them (Shogo Sakai and Noriyuki Iwadare) in the Direct.

And, the undeniable truth: the amount of content here puts Mario Kart World to shame, which is huge and empty at the same time. In that game, it took them months to add icons to the map to tell you which missions you had already done, and good luck trying to find a playlist of the music. Sakurai, instead, covers every single detail to make sure that the player is always entertained and always feels welcomed and comfortable in the game, with the cutest and tidiest game menus since... Smash Bros. Ultimate.

In terms of content, there are not only three big and drastically different game modes you can play locally or online (with another single-player mode that mixes them all), there are dozens of little things to do and unlock. You can even customise your own namecard for the online modes, a feature modern games include only so they can monetise it later with season pass rewards... whereas Sakurai adds it here simply because it's fun and cute.

But no matter how many things you put into a game, the core of the game, what makes it really stand out, is the gameplay. And the gameplay in Kirby Air Riders is... weird. It is fun, but also too chaotic sometimes and not very intuitive, and while it requires quite a lot of skill to master it, I suspect the skill roof is not as high as in Smash Bros. If you give it a chance and persevere, you may find it is fantastic, but I wonder if it is perhaps too obscure and "original" for its own good: Sakurai tried it in 2003 and almost nobody cared about it, so why would it be any different here?

I have hopes that perhaps we, the gamers, are more open-minded than 20 years ago, and we are more eager to accept different proposals, that defy our genre expectations, that feel unique. Will that still be enough to convince my non-Nintendo-hardcore friends to try this game for game nights instead of the classic Mario Kart or even Sakurai's Smash Bros.? I doubt it. That doesn't mean it's not worth it. And, unlike GameCube, Switch 2 has online multiplayer, which should help maintain an active community for years to come. We'll see how many people dare to try Kirby Air Riders: if you decided to do it, you may be pleasently surprised.