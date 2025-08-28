Kipchoge and Hassan lead elite lineup as Sydney Marathon joins World Majors

HQ

Sydney is set to welcome its strongest-ever marathon field this Sunday, and we now know that it will be with Olympic champions Eliud Kipchoge and Sifan Hassan headlining the race as it debuts on the World Marathon Majors circuit.

Kipchoge, the Kenyan great who turns 40 this year, will attempt to add another milestone to his illustrious career despite not having claimed a marathon win since Berlin in 2023. Hassan, meanwhile, arrives as the reigning Olympic champion and one of the fastest women in history, facing tough competition from Kenya's Brigid Kosgei and defending Sydney winner Workenesh Edesa of Ethiopia.

Around 35,000 runners will cross the Harbour Bridge and finish near the Opera House, joining Sydney to the elite company of New York, London, Boston, Chicago, Tokyo, and Berlin. For more than 4,000 participants, the race represents a chance to complete all seven Marathon Majors.

After weeks of heavy rain, clear skies are forecast, much to the relief of organisers aiming to showcase the city's beauty on a global stage. Race Director Wayne Larden said the focus is not on being the biggest marathon but on being "the best, the most fun, and the most beautiful."

Eliud Kipchoge // Shutterstock