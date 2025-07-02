Kioxia Exceria Plus G4

Kioxia's PCIe Gen 5x4 drive is called Exceria Plus G4. We assume that G4 stands for the "x4" suffix, which indicates that it can now run really fast. The drive is available in 1 TB or 2 TB and comes without a cooler installed, which makes perfect sense, as motherboards already have one built in. It's less than £170 for 2 TB and less than £90 for 1 TB, and that's a very reasonable price.

What you don't get is the insane speeds of 14,500 MB/s or more that some other PCIe 5x4 drives offer. But 10,000 MB/s read speed is also quite something, and unless you're doing video editing in 16K, I find it hard to see what you would need it for - and then you'd be running industrial drives anyway.

Unlike many others, Kioxia owns the production of memory cells, and as with other self-produced brands, we at Gamereactor can only say that these are the types of products we have experienced the fewest errors with. It is BiCS Flash, 3D mounted in 281 layers, and generally known for high reliability. Like so many others, a Phison controller is used, a fairly essential part of the product, and in this case a PS5031-E31T.

The packaging is also different with no plastic shell, but an antistatic bag and cardboard wrapping all around. It's more cumbersome, but perhaps also safer. The device itself is completely standard, with a largely empty back and a sticker across the components that also functions as a heat sink. It's not stated how, but it's a fairly common method. It also comes with "SSD Utility Management Software", which is very rudimentary, but also very effective. It can't do much, but it does what it's supposed to, and the interface is extremely simple, but also easy to use for beginners. It supports the older NVMe 2.0c format, which, unlike the two-year-younger d format, does not offer quite the same lifespan. However, the manufacturer provides a five-year warranty, and BiCS Flash is generally known for lasting a long time - perhaps precisely because it does not attempt to squeeze the last 3-4% of insignificant speed out of the technology.

MTTF, i.e. when you can expect the drive to fail, is 1.5 million hours, or 171 years. Its endurance, i.e. how much data can be written before the cells start to die, is 1,200 TB.

The specifications state a maximum read speed of 10,000 MB/s and a maximum write speed of 8,200 MB/s (slightly less in the 1 TB version) and temperatures up to 85 degrees, which I would not recommend. 70 degrees is the absolute maximum, and most drives should not exceed 60 degrees.

Here, I was pleased to note that there is plenty of overhead. The read speed was 10,350 MB/s, while the write speed surprisingly reached 8,775 MB/s. I had a few instances where it was even higher, but nothing lower than these two values. That's actually quite impressive. This may be due to the use of a dynamic cache system. Kioxia does not mention this itself, perhaps because the speed drops dramatically when it is used, but it is around 400 GB. In everyday use, this means absolutely nothing in practice.

The temperature was relatively consistent at around 36 degrees at full load with an MSI X870E Carbon Wi-Fi motherboard, with small peaks up to 45 degrees under very heavy load, i.e. when moving large files.

Sou, what can I criticise? Well, actually the size. As cheap as this drive is, it's honestly annoying that there isn't at least a 4 TB version available. Unless you're made of money, very few people have more than 4 NVMe connections. If they had made an 8 TB version, they could have made a lot of people very happy. American companies are rolling in high-capacity drives, but here in Europe, we're apparently not allowed to join in. Otherwise, it's an excellent drive, as it's fast, cheap, and doesn't get too hot.