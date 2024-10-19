Kingston Technology's NV3 is looking to be the solution to your high-speed storage needs

HQ

SSDs have become almost crucial in gaming these days, ever since the latest generation of consoles jumped to the faster storage solution. For PC gaming however, SSDs have been the king for a long while, even if that reign can come with its own challenges.

One of the biggest challenges of PC gaming in today's climate is the power requirement and the fact that hardware kicks out a lot of heat, which slows down and reduces performance across the board. The folk over at Kingston Technology has a solution in mind for this affecting your SSDs, a new gadget they regard as the NV3.

This SSD is designed to work best at low power, meaning it's ideal for those looking to optimise and improve their system's performance, all without skimping on value. To see how the NV3 accomplishes this and what we think of the hardware, be sure to watch the latest episode of Quick Look below, where our very own Magnus shares a ton of facts and thoughts on the gadget.