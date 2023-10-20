Kingsman director wants to reboot Star Wars

HQ

George Lucas' science fiction universe has, to put it mildly, undergone quite a transformation since Disney took over and bought the whole thing a number of years ago. And whether that's a good thing or not, well, that's a topic that's hotly debated among fans. Kingsman director Matthew Vaughn, on the other hand, is adamant that, in his book, Star Wars has lost its magic. Something he openly discussed recently on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

Vaughn said that if he was in charge, he would have chosen to start from scratch and reboot Luke Skywalker. He also mentioned how franchises have completely taken over Hollywood and that it's all about money.

"The studios, it's like any artistic form. The music business, movies, fashion... the financing and the commerce has taken over the creative. That always means eventually for short-term gains you do well, but long term you kill everything. That's what's happening now... film, music, art. Commerce took over and now the pendulum is starting to swing back. Creativity should always be the driving force of any decision and then you think about how to make money out of it afterwards. If you try to make money upfront, you'll kill some great franchises."

He also mentioned that it had been a bit of a dream to work with Star Wars.

"For me, doing a Star Wars movie is to play with the characters I love. If they said to me they'd reboot 'Star Wars' and actually have Luke Skywalker, Solo and Vader and do your version of it. Everyone would say you're an idiot to try, but that would excite me."

What do you think, would a complete reboot of Star Wars work?