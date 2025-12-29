Kings League will be broadcast in DAZN, including Kings World Cup Nations 2026 worldwide

HQ

Kings League, the football format created in Spain in 2023 by Gerard Piqué, with shorter, more dynamic matches with special rules and a big presence from streamers, will jump from Twitch to DAZN in 2026, starting with the Kings World Cup Nations 2026, which will take place in Brazil between January 3-17. After that, the regular Kings League local leagues in Spain, Italy and Germany, running from March to May, will be broadcast on DAZN.

DAZN plans to attract new subscribers with this competition, which gained popularity among young people who prefer to watch popular streamers and celebrities as well as shorter and often more eventful matches than the usual football competitions.

This way, the Kings World Cup Nations will be free to watch on most DAZN markets around the world (except for France, where it will be paid content). The competition will be included in most of the markets of the platform: most European markets, most Asian markets, Canada, Oceania, and sub-Saharan Africa, with 20 national teams and famous people involved as captains (Robert Lewandowski for Poland, Wesley Sneijder for Netherlands, Arturo Vidal for Chile, Kun Agüero for Argentina, James Rodríguez for Colombia; and Ronaldo Nazário being tournament president).

After that, the regular Kings League seasons run from March to May 2026, and they will be included as paid content in Spain, Italy and Germany.

"Kings League represents the kind of innovation fans want from the sport", said Shay Segev, DAZN CEO, while Djamel Agaoua, CEO of Kings League, says that DAZN will "make sure that millions of homes have the chance to watch the Kings World Cup Nations and other competitions in 2026."