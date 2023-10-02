Kingpin: Reloaded will be released on December 5

I've recently been thinking a lot about Xatrix Entertainment's old shooter whose design was created by the man who would serve as art director for titles like Half-Life 2 and Dishonored. We have long known that 3D Realms is working on a refresh of the textures and as of today we know when Kingpin: Reloaded will be released. December 5, 2023 is that date, although only for PC.

"Kingpin: Reloaded is an enhanced re-release of the classic tale of revenge. Take control of a street gang and order your recruits to attack, defend or even do a little safe-cracking to pick up some needed cash. Use that cash to buy nastier weapons and take down your punk enemies in this intense first-person shooter. In a stylized noir art deco gangland that never was, the Kingpin rules above all else with a bloody fist. When his lieutenant Nikki Blanco leaves a no-name Thug battered and broken, the upstart criminal rises from a puddle of blood, lead pipe in hand and revenge in mind.

Kingpin: Reloaded brings new life to the Quake II engine classic. 4K resolution, ultrawide support, and improved graphics in Enhanced mode enable the beautifully-depicted metropolitan nightmare shine. Controller support makes the game more accessible for anyone who wants to explore the depths of Kingpin's depravity. Overall improvements like new quest and conversation systems make Reloaded even better than the original."