Kingmakers looks like a regular medieval strategy game until a truck comes barrelling through the battlefield

If you could go back in time, bringing all your modern technology with you, you'd either be hailed as a god or burned at the stake by medieval people. Kingmakers - the new game from tinyBuild and Redemption Road Games - focuses on the former option.

The game has gone viral overnight due to a twist in its trailer that occurs about 20 seconds in. You see a medieval battlefield, gory and glorious in its melee-focused combat, then a truck comes barrelling through, ploughing down footmen with ease.

Your character then jumps out, armed to the teeth with modern weaponry. It definitely seems like a bit of a gimmick game, but from the trailer that gimmick looks pretty fun so far. Check out a look at Kingmakers below: