Kingmakers hit with delay just days from launch

Kingmakers has been delayed just days before its launch. The game, which sees players hurtled backwards in time to plough through medieval knights and footmen with guns and other modern weapons, is no longer launching on the 8th of October.

No new release date for Kingmakers was given, either. "It's an incredibly ambitious, uncompromising game, and we don't want to cut any planned features, for the sake of getting it out the door earlier," wrote the developers in a post explaining the delay. "Our goal, from the start, has been to create something that's nothing like anything else on the market, in terms of gameplay, scale, scope, and interactivity."

"We just need a bit more time on content polish before we feel good about charging money for it," reads the ending of the post. We also get the promise of a new gameplay video coming very soon, but have yet to receive that in the days since the delay. Perhaps it'll pop up on Kingmakers' originally planned launch date.