Kingmakers Early Access slated for the 8th of October

Kingmakers - the game where you decide medieval warfare not just with your tactical mind but with modern weapons at your hip - has announced its Early Access release date. Unfortunately, it's coming a bit later than fans had hoped.

Initially, there was an announcement that the game would land in Q2 of 2025. It has now been pushed out of that window to the 8th of October, but it's not such a substantial delay. We also got a new trailer reminding us of both the one-sided action and strategy elements of the game.

Co-op will also be on the menu when Kingmakers arrives later this year, which is a nice addition for players who want to decimate battlefields with a friend.

Kingmakers arrives in Early Access on the 8th of October for PC.