Kingmakers developers drew the line at a giant cyborg mech

You have most likely seen a trailer for Kingmakers at some point and assumed it was some lucid dream and not an actual creation from a team of developers. But it is. The folk over at Redemption Road have been building this third-person shooter for a while, with it being a game where players get to utilise a slate of modern tools and weapons, like machine guns, motorbikes, rocket launchers, tanks, and more, all to hold off hordes of medieval soldiers brandishing swords and shields.

For a game of such a unique set up and theme, you might be surprised to hear that there was a line that the developers didn't want to cross, that there was a point where the idea became too silly and ridiculous. According to a recent interview with Edge Magazine (thanks, GamesRadar+), this was when a giant mech robot was included in the action.

Game director Paul Fisch stated that Kingmakers once featured a "giant cyborg" that would have felt "like a titan unit" and which would "march around and move soldiers out of the way." However, as cool as this idea is, "we discovered that was too much. It was immersion breaking. Ultimately, it broke the fantasy."

The firm date for Kingmakers arrival is still unclear, but the current Q1 2025 release date does seem out of the question now, especially considering that window only leaves around three weeks for a firm date to be announced and for the game to arrive.