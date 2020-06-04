Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning remaster revealed for August

Being helmed by famous author R. A. Salvatore, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion-lead designer Ken Rolston and comic book icon Todd McFarlane, it's not weird that the expectations were high for Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning back in 2012. Unfortunately, it failed to live up to EA's sales-expectations, and a lawsuit settlement with Rhode Island forced the developers at 38 Studios to file for bankruptcy. Any hopes of a sequel seemed to have been crushed until THQ Nordic decided to include the IP in its buying spree a couple of years ago. We won't have to wait much longer to see part one of the new publisher's plans in action either.

Something called Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning (who didn't see that name coming after Darksiders: Warmastered Edition and Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered?) has appeared on the Microsoft Store, and the description leaves little doubt about what it's for:

"The hit RPG returns! From the minds of the bestselling author R.A. Salvatore, Spawn creator Todd McFarlane, and Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion lead designer Ken Rolston, comes Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning. Remastered with stunning visuals and refined gameplay Re-Reckoning delivers intense, customizable RPG combat inside a sprawling game world."

This version will also include all of the downloadable content, so we have many hours of fun ahead of us when it launches on August 11. Now we just have to wait for the confirmation of a PC and PlayStation 4 version, as well as some trailers that show what "Improved graphical fidelity" means.