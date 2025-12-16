Kingdome Come: Deliverance II developer addresses potential Switch 2 launch

HQ

While it might have just missed out on a few key awards at The Game Awards, Kingdom Come: Deliverance II remains to many one of the best games of the year. Nintendo Switch 2 owners haven't yet had the chance to venture through Bohemia in the sequel, but at DevGAMM we asked the game's cinematic director whether we could see KCD II arriving on a new platform soon.

"That's a tricky question. We already shipped, I believe, the first one on the Switch, and the reception was good," Petr Pakar said in our recent interview, when asked how his cutscenes will look on Nintendo Switch 2. "I can only imagine that they will be good as well. I mean, I think they are really very well optimized."

So, that's not a denial of the game launching on a new platform. Pakar didn't linger long on the Nintendo Switch 2 release of Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, but it doesn't seem to be a ridiculous concept at all. For more information on Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, its cutscenes, and more, check out the full interview below: