Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes won't be as dark as the recent trilogy

While the upcoming Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will follow on from Matt Reeves' trilogy, it's not going to be as dark as Caesar's journey to becoming the leader of his people.

As Wes Ball, the director of the movie explained to Empire, there's still going to be a realistic element to the film, but it won't necessarily have the exact same tone as its predecessors. "When I first started on it, I said, 'I feel like Apes needs a little bit of Star Wars.' It's all still very grounded in reality, but it is essentially a quest narrative. Our main character - the young, impressionable Noa - meets characters along the way and becomes awakened as he winds up in a place that will test him, and he ultimately becomes his true self."

Ball then clarifies what he means to prevent fans thinking this movie has been altered heavily for a younger audience. "We haven't kiddified it, or Disneyfied it, if I'm allowed to say that! But we have brought a younger spirit to it."

There's also a big jump in time in this movie. "It's significant enough that Caesar is still a spirit in the movie, but most of his living relatives are not in this picture. If the last three movies were the Stone Age, here we get to see what happens when they enter the Bronze Age."

It certainly sounds like it's going to offer some interesting deviations from previous films, and we'll have to wait until May next year to see if they pay off.