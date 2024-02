HQ

The King of the Jungle rules with an iron fist and hunts the now oppressed humans. This is the premise of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, revealed in a brand new trailer, marking the start of a brand new trilogy that looks set to be full of conflict, excitement and spectacular special effects. You can check out the trailer below and the cinema premiere will be on the 10th of May. We are pretty excited.

Are you keen on a new Planet of the Apes trilogy?