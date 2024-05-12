Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes scores a $129 million debut at the global box office

HQ

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is off to a monster start at the global box office, with it generating $129 million within its debut weekend.

The latest film in the long-running series topped the chart in the US with it pulling in $56.5 million. Overseas the film's biggest territories were China ($11.4 million), Mexico ($6.4 million), and the United Kingdom ($4.8 million). Other notable territories include Korea ($3.2 million), Australia ($2.7 million), Brazil ($2.6 million), Germany (2.2 million) and Spain ($2.2 million).

This is a solid opening for the film, especially when considering its production budget isn't too much more at $160 million.

Thanks, Variety.