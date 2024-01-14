Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is hitting theatres two weeks earlier than anticipated

HQ

Fans can now watch Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes a full two weeks earlier than anticipated. The Wes Ball directed film will now hit theatres on 10th May 2024 instead of its previous date of 24th May 2024.

The revised release date will help it to avoid clashing with other blockbusters such as Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and The Garfield Movie. With its new release date, the film will instead go head-to-head with the Amy Winehouse biopic, Back to Black.

The synopsis for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes reads: "Many years after the reign of Caesar, a young ape goes on a journey that will lead him to question everything he's been taught about the past and make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike."

Thanks, Variety.