Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes director reveals there's barely any blue screen in the movie

HQ

Wes Ball's new Planet of the Apes movie is just over a month away from releasing, and while from the trailer it's clear the film will be CGI heavy when it comes to making actors look like apes, the rest of the world will be real.

Speaking with Collider, Ball revealed that blue screen backgrounds were barely used at all during filming, and most of the movie was shot on location. "We probably had one blue screen set on the movie. For the most part, we're out in real locations shooting with real actors. They happen to be in these funny dots with this stupid camera in their face everywhere, which they eventually kind of forget about, but you make it like a live-action movie. You just have to image that, 'Oh, that's going to be an ape doing that in a year.' That's the whole thing. How do you give the spontaneity? That's the thing for me."

"The challenge on this movie was, 'How do you make a movie that's so technically...?' I kind of liken it to you're building a jigsaw puzzle, all in separate pieces, its own piece individually, and you gotta carve it just right way over here in these different kinds of arrangements. It's not until the last four weeks, where I'm at right now, where all those pieces come together, and you have no time to change it, and they better fit," he continued.

It takes an incredible amount of hours to recreate actors as apes, blending their subtleties and more "human" interactions, but apparently according to Ball that's down to the numerous cameras that capture every part of an actor's performance. "I've got a camera on one face, and I've got about half-a-dozen to two dozen infrared cameras that are hiding in the set, behind little things of leaves, or whatever, just camouflaged on the set, that are actually the technical craft process of capturing all of this information so that we can get it right," he said.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes releases on the 10th of May.