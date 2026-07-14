Kingdom Hearts will get a "deep dive" at D23 in August

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In a month's time, another major convention will be happening when D23 takes to Anaheim, California between August 14-16. The event will look to celebrate all things Disney, be this animation, princesses, Marvel, Star Wars, even some of its major video game series...

With D23 on the horizon, now the schedule for the event has been revealed, and amid the many panels, screenings, talks, and such on offer, there is direct mention of a Kingdom Hearts "deep dive", which will look into the 25 years of the series and offer up "insights from the creative minds, character voices, and more behind the magic."

There isn't any direct reference to Kingdom Hearts IV in the summary for the "deep dive", but you'd have to assume a dedicated panel for the game without any reference to the upcoming and highly anticipated project would likely disappoint more than a few fans, so maybe we now have a dedicated spot on the calendar for when Kingdom Hearts IV will next make an appearance.

As for D23's other video game events, there will be a dedicated panel for Disney Dreamlight Valley, which will feature "the game's creators for a retrospective and an exciting sneak peek at arrivals in 2026."

Needless to say, expect some interesting gaming-related news at D23 in a month's time.