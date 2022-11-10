Kingdom Hearts, Skyrim, and Tom Clancy highlight November for PS Plus

Dansk
Following the recent PlayStation Plus Essential additions, Sony has now announced what November will be bringing for Premium and Extra subscribers, and if you're a fan of either Tom Clancy games or Kingdom Hearts, this is the month for you.
As shown in a recent PlayStation Blog post, both tiers will be getting:
And this is of course on top of a bunch of Ratchet and Clank games, which are being added to celebrate the series 20th anniversary.