Kingdom Hearts, Skyrim, and Tom Clancy highlight November for PS Plus

The additions for Extra and Premium subscribers has been revealed.

Following the recent PlayStation Plus Essential additions, Sony has now announced what November will be bringing for Premium and Extra subscribers, and if you're a fan of either Tom Clancy games or Kingdom Hearts, this is the month for you.

As shown in a recent PlayStation Blog post, both tiers will be getting:


  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - Special Edition

  • Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

  • Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX

  • Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue

  • Kingdom Hearts III

  • Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory

  • Oddworld: Soulstorm

  • Tom Clancy's The Division 2

  • Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint

  • Chorus

  • What Remains of Edith Finch

  • The Gardens Between

  • Earth Defense Force: World Brothers

  • Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain

  • Onee Chanbara Origin

And this is of course on top of a bunch of Ratchet and Clank games, which are being added to celebrate the series 20th anniversary.

