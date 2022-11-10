Kingdom Hearts, Skyrim, and Tom Clancy highlight November for PS Plus

HQ

Following the recent PlayStation Plus Essential additions, Sony has now announced what November will be bringing for Premium and Extra subscribers, and if you're a fan of either Tom Clancy games or Kingdom Hearts, this is the month for you.

As shown in a recent PlayStation Blog post, both tiers will be getting:



The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - Special Edition



Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege



Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX



Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue



Kingdom Hearts III



Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory



Oddworld: Soulstorm



Tom Clancy's The Division 2



Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint



Chorus



What Remains of Edith Finch



The Gardens Between



Earth Defense Force: World Brothers



Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain



Onee Chanbara Origin



And this is of course on top of a bunch of Ratchet and Clank games, which are being added to celebrate the series 20th anniversary.