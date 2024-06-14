LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Final Fantasy XIV
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news
      Kingdom Hearts III

      Kingdom Hearts saga now available on Steam

      The entire franchise arrives optimised for PC players.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      As announced a few weeks ago, today PC gamers welcome the entire Kingdom Hearts franchise for the first time. Since the release of its first title 22 years ago, the series has sold more than 36 million copies worldwide.

      This Steam edition has some exclusive little extras. Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX and Kingdom Hearts 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue feature graphically enhanced textures, and for those who purchase Kingdom Hearts III, a platform-exclusive sword key called Dark of Night will be available.

      Steam users can now purchase Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX, Kingdom Hearts 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue and Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind separately or in a complete collection called Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece, and all are being offered at a 31% discount from now until 11 July.

      Were you waiting for this version to start Sora's story?

      HQ
      Kingdom Hearts III

      Related texts

      0
      Kingdom Hearts IIIScore

      Kingdom Hearts III
      REVIEW. Written by Andreas Juul

      "Kingdom Hearts III is a roller coaster of amazing elements, with a gripping story, interesting characters, a beautifully crafted world, and fun gameplay."



      Loading next content