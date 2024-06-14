Kingdom Hearts saga now available on Steam

HQ

As announced a few weeks ago, today PC gamers welcome the entire Kingdom Hearts franchise for the first time. Since the release of its first title 22 years ago, the series has sold more than 36 million copies worldwide.

This Steam edition has some exclusive little extras. Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX and Kingdom Hearts 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue feature graphically enhanced textures, and for those who purchase Kingdom Hearts III, a platform-exclusive sword key called Dark of Night will be available.

Steam users can now purchase Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX, Kingdom Hearts 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue and Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind separately or in a complete collection called Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece, and all are being offered at a 31% discount from now until 11 July.

Were you waiting for this version to start Sora's story?