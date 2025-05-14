Kingdom Hearts Missing Link has been cancelled

HQ

Square Enix has made the decision to cancel and end development of its mobile action game Kingdom Hearts Missing Link. The project has been in production for a few years, with its announcement happening back in 2022, but the creator has come to the conclusion that it won't be able to offer an experience that will be satisfactory to fans in the long run, hence the cancellation.

The official statement on the matter adds: "Although we worked hard on developing and adjusting the game game in the hope that it would be enjoyed by lots of players, we determined that it would be difficult for us to offer a service that players would find satisfactory over a long period of time, leading is to the decision to cancel development."

What Square Enix has taken this opportunity to express is that work is still well underway on Kingdom Hearts IV, and the series as a whole. It's even mentioned that we should be keeping an eye out for future updates.