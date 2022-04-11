Kingdom Hearts Missing Link announced for mobile

Kingdom Hearts IV was announced during the weekend and stole all the attention from the stream dedicated to the series 20th anniversary. Therefore we won't blame anyone from missing that there were actually two games revealed, the second being Kingdom Hearts: Missing Link.

This one is a mobile title coming for both Android and iOS, which you can check out in the video below, to see what the Heartless have in store for you this time. Fast forward to 1:47 to catch the beginning of the introduction. Kingdom Hearts Missing Link will have a beta later this year, although for selected regions only. We'll get back to you when we know more of this seemingly Pokémon Go inspired adventure.