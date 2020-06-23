Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory revealed by Square Enix

Square Enix has announced a new game set in the Kingdom Hearts franchise, but it's not a typical game that you might expect from the Disney-infused series. Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory is actually an action-rhythm game set in the Disney and Square Enix crossover world where you can experience "over 140 musical tracks and 20 characters" from the series, starting from the first Kingdom Hearts through to Kingdom Hearts III.

As the title and trailer imply, you will relive the adventures of Sora and his friends throughout the series, revisit the iconic Disney worlds, and join forces with familiar Disney characters. Melody of Memory also has online multiplayer and co-operative modes.

Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory will launch on Nintendo Switch (a first appearance for the franchise), PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in 2020.