Kingdom Hearts IV's entire world list may have been revealed as part of a new huge Steam leak

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When Kingdom Hearts IV was presented in greater depth earlier this year, it was confirmed we'd be travelling to the Land of the Dead from Coco as part of the upcoming journey. As for where else the adventure would be heading, this has yet to be officially revealed, but perhaps we now have a firm answer on this front following a mega Steam database leak.

The site known as Exophase, which tracks Trophies and Achievements across Steam, PlayStation, and Xbox, has experienced a massive leak wherein it started to share Steam Achievements for a bunch of games that have yet to be released (or in some cases, even be announced). One of the casualties was Kingdom Hearts IV, with the highly anticipated game's leak seemingly confirming the various worlds present in the project.

As per Kotaku, the worlds of Kingdom Hearts IV will seemingly include both a slate of original worlds to the series, but also some iconic Disney lands, many of which based on more recent Disney adventures.

We can look forward to the Haunted Mansion from Haunted Mansion, a Galaxy Far, Far Away from Star Wars, Savanna Central from Zootropolis, the Toy Box from Toy Story, and what's being called Monochrome Origins, which perhaps pays homage to classic black-and-white Disney animations. Of course, there's also Land of the Dead from Coco, and as for the Kingdom Hearts original areas, these are called Quadratum and Scala ad Caelum.

The one outlier is a land known as Imagineer Planet, which is unclear exactly what it will be, but "Imagineer" is the term used to describe the creatives involved with Disney theme parks and animatronics and such, so perhaps we can expect some Disneyland or Disney World related.

What do you think about the worlds in question and do any in particular stand out to you?