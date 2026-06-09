Kingdom Hearts IV reveals a new trailer in the Nintendo Direct

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For the first time in... what feels like an eternity, Square Enix has given us a new update on the highly anticipated Kingdom Hearts IV. Following confirmation that the original trilogy will arrive on Nintendo Switch 2 on 8 October in enhanced versions, and with a Kingdom Hearts 3 demo having just been released on the eShop, we were all already thinking about the closing announcement featuring Zelda on the Direct. However, there was still one more thing to come.

Kingdom Hearts IV, with a new trailer, appeared on screen. We were treated to another glimpse of the battle between light and darkness, with the return of Mickey, Donald, Goofy, and the rest, whilst a host of original characters from the series also made a comeback. But, above all, we saw a more teenage and almost adult Sora wielding the Keyblade against his enemies once again.

In this new instalment of the action-RPG series developed and published by Square Enix, Sora will encounter a diverse cast of characters in the mysterious city of Quadratum. Our protagonist will once again travel to different realms, where new characters will cross his path and a new chapter will unfold as he gains new powers.

It was all cinematic, with no gameplay, which is why it saddens us a little to see that Kingdom Hearts 4, although it will also be released on the Nintendo Switch 2 on launch, still has no release date, or even a year. But as long as there is light, as in this trailer, there is hope. And now it seems closer.