Kingdom Hearts IV has been announced

Square Enix and Disney has announced a fourth mainline instalment into the Kingdom Hearts series of games. Known specifically as Kingdom Hearts IV, this title will see the return of Sora and many iconic Disney characters, such as Donald and Goofy, and will start "an epic new storyline" that is called the Lost Master Arc.

As this is only an announcement of the development of Kingdom Hearts IV, we're yet to hear any information about a release date, but there has been an announcement trailer nonetheless, a trailer that introduces us to the new and more realistic looking characters, and also the realistic and expansive city of Quadratum and the mysterious new character Strelitzia. Check it out below.