Kingdom Hearts IV gets a release window

HQ

At Disney's D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event on Friday night, we got a new trailer for Kingdom Hearts IV, which reveals Pixar's Coco will be featured in the game.

At the same time, a release window was announced, with the game set to launch towards the end of 2027, so we'll have to wait a little longer.

But there was more news, as Kingdom Hearts: The Series was also announced. It will be an animated series inspired by the games and will premiere on Disney+. It was also confirmed that Tetsuya Nomura will be involved with the series. There is currently no release date for Kingdom Hearts: The Series.

Check out the new and impressive Kingdom Hearts IV D23 2026 Showcase trailer below. Kingdom Hearts IV will launch on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC towards the end of 2027.